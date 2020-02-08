|
|
On February 7, 2020, Steven M. Glubo, of Baltimore, MD, passed away at the age of 70. He is survived by his wife, Lori Glubo (nee Friedman), children, Shari (Steven) Hawtof, Alana Glubo, and Benjamin (Diane) Glubo, his siblings, Les (Lauren) Glubo and Sherry (Howard) Kaplan, and grandchildren, Abigail, Hannah, and William Hawtof, and Bradley and Allison Glubo. He is predeceased by his parents, Aaron and Blanche Glubo.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, February 9, at 11 am. Interment Beth El Memorial Park - Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center, 750 East Pratt Street, Suite 1700, Baltimore, MD 21202, gifts in memory of Steve may be directed to support Dr. Evan Lipson's melanoma research at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center. Please make checks payable to Johns Hopkins University with a memo indicating that this gift is in memory of Steve Glubo. In mourning at 3606 Michelle Way, Pikesville, MD 21208, immediately following interment and receiving Monday and Tuesday from 1pm-4pm and 7pm-9pm, with services Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday at 7pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020