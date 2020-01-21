|
|
With great sadness we share the passing of Steven Robert Powsner, of Forest Hills, New York, at the age of 44. He is survived by his wife of 12 years, Jennifer Powsner (nee Himelfarb). He is also survived by his two daughters Amanda and Melanie, his parents Sheila and Farrel Powsner, his sister Lori (Max) Bachman, brother Michael (Debbie) Powsner, in-laws Ellen and Terren Himelfarb, brother and sister-in-laws Tacey and Lawrence Himelfarb, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Contributions can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Hatzolah of Queens, and the Forest Hills Jewish Center in Queens, NY. The family will be receiving visitors on Feb 1, between 7:00 and 9:00 PM and Feb 2, between 10:00 AM and 12:00 PM at the Himelfarb's home in Pikesville.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 21, 2020