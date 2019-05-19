Lt. Col. (Ret.) Steven Scott Walsky passed away on May 17 in Birmingham, Alabama, after a long fight with cancer. He was 71. Born to Lester and Thelma (Rankin) Walsky in Baltimore, he was a graduate of UMBC and Towson State and a long-time resident of Fredericksburg, Virginia. Enlisting in 1969, Steve later became an intelligence officer in the U.S. Army and served his country with distinction at home and abroad for over thirty years before his retirement in 2003. He was an active and generous member of his community and church, a novelist of three books, an ardent genealogist, and enjoyed music, NASCAR, puns, and every moment he shared with his grandkids. Steve was loving and devoted to his family and is survived by sons, Phillip and Jonathan, grandchildren, Addison, Henry, and James, brother, Stuart, sister-in-law, Joy, and nephews, Scott, Michael, and David. He will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery. Published in Baltimore Sun on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary