On October 27, 2020, Dr. Stewart Lee Richardson, Jr., 80; devoted father of Lee-Ellen Rebecca Macon, Stewart L. Richardson III (Carol), and Lauren Lee Mullins (Steve); beloved grandfather of , Margaret and Jacqueline Davidson, Jessica and Kaelyn Richardson, Matthew and Bradley Preller, and Jake and Avery Mullins.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 4 to 6 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. Funeral services will be held Monday, November 2 at 10 am at the funeral home. Interment will be in Columbia Gardens Cemetery at 2pm, 3411 Arlington Blvd, Arlington, VA 22201. The service will be available via Zoom. Use the link below to be connected to the event. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4034588869
Memorial contributions may be made is his name to Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington St #310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 https://curealz.org/giving/donate/
Full obituary and online condolences www.prittsfuneralhome.com
