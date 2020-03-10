|
|
On March 9, 2020, Stewart Lerch, Sr. passed away in Belair, MD. Born on February 16, 1929 in Baltimore to the late Frederick & Irma Lerch, he was the beloved husband of the late Doris Hommerbocker Lerch. Stewart was the loving father of Stewart Lerch, Jr., Gail (Donald) Winaker and David (Joyce) Lerch and dear grandfather of Matthew (Alison) Winaker and Shannon (Zach) O'Hare. He is also survived by 4 great-grandchildren and 2 sisters.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 2pm-4pm & 6pm-8pm at the HUBBARD FUNERAL HOME, 4107 Wilkens Ave., Baltimore, MD 21229 where a funeral service will be held on Friday at 11am. Interment to follow in Lakeview Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to a .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 10, 2020