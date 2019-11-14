Home

POWERED BY

Services
Witzke Funeral Homes, Inc.
5555 Twin Knolls Road
Columbia, MD 21045
(410) 992-9090
Resources
More Obituaries for Stewart Rubin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stewart Rubin


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stewart Rubin Notice
Dr. Stewart Rubin, beloved husband of Harriet Rubin, died peacefully at home on Nov. 6, 2019 after a nearly two year battle with esophageal cancer. Born in Bronx NY in 1942, he moved with his family to Columbia in 1971. He was a dentist there for 36 years. He coached youth soccer for several seasons before becoming a soccer referee, officiating at youth and high school games for 25 years.

After retiring he pursued his interest in photography. He traveled to many places around the world taking pictures, with a special interest in nature and wildlife. He was especially enthusiastic about combining photography with birding, locally and in Florida. In his later years he enjoyed playing bocce here in Howard County.

Stewart is survived by his sons Jonathan (Ellen) and Zack, grandsons Evan and Julian, and sister Ronnie.

A memorial gathering for family and friends will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to in his memory.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stewart's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -