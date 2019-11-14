|
Dr. Stewart Rubin, beloved husband of Harriet Rubin, died peacefully at home on Nov. 6, 2019 after a nearly two year battle with esophageal cancer. Born in Bronx NY in 1942, he moved with his family to Columbia in 1971. He was a dentist there for 36 years. He coached youth soccer for several seasons before becoming a soccer referee, officiating at youth and high school games for 25 years.
After retiring he pursued his interest in photography. He traveled to many places around the world taking pictures, with a special interest in nature and wildlife. He was especially enthusiastic about combining photography with birding, locally and in Florida. In his later years he enjoyed playing bocce here in Howard County.
Stewart is survived by his sons Jonathan (Ellen) and Zack, grandsons Evan and Julian, and sister Ronnie.
A memorial gathering for family and friends will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to in his memory.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 14, 2019