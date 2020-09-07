Stuart J. Newman, of Columbia, MD, passed away on Friday, September 4th, 2020 at the age of 73. He is survived by his children, Samuel (Helen) Newman and Joshua Newman; brother, Bernard (Paulette) Newman; and five grandchildren. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Ruth Newman (nee Brenner); daughter, Rachel Beth Newman and parents, Jay and Alice Newman.
Funeral services will be virtual. Please use the webcasting button above to view the service, on Monday, September 7, 2020, at 2:30 pm. Interment Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery - Belair Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the ALS Association, 7507 Standish Place, Rockville, MD 20855 or the American Cancer Society
, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.