Stuart J. Newman
Stuart J. Newman, of Columbia, MD, passed away on Friday, September 4th, 2020 at the age of 73. He is survived by his children, Samuel (Helen) Newman and Joshua Newman; brother, Bernard (Paulette) Newman; and five grandchildren. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Ruth Newman (nee Brenner); daughter, Rachel Beth Newman and parents, Jay and Alice Newman.

Funeral services will be virtual. Please use the webcasting button above to view the service, on Monday, September 7, 2020, at 2:30 pm. Interment Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery - Belair Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the ALS Association, 7507 Standish Place, Rockville, MD 20855 or the American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.


Published in Baltimore Sun from Sep. 7 to Sep. 10, 2020.
