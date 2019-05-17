|
Stuart J. Renbaum, of Boynton Beach, FL, passed away on Thursday, May 16 at the age of 88. He is survived by his beloved wife, Sandra Renbaum (nee Weiser), children Bruce (Judy) Kletz, Dr. Michael (Cathi) Kletz, Caren (Brian) Meritt, Steven (Melanie) Kletz, Dr. Jonathan (Lisa) Kletz, and Lauren (Mark) Wayne, sister Barbara (Thomas) Steinhardt, grandchildren Rachel, Jill, and David Meritt, Allison (Jonathan) Gulman, Michelle, Matthew, David, Alex, Elise, Riley, and Braden Kletz, and Joshua and Ilana Wayne. Stuart is predeceased by his parents Isaac and Freda Renbaum.Funeral services and interment will be held at Beth El Memorial Park - Randallstown on Sunday, May 19, at 1:30 pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. In mourning at 3607 Michelle Way, Baltimore, MD 21208, through Tuesday evening.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 17, 2019