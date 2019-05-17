Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stuart Renbaum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stuart J. Renbaum

Notice Condolences Flowers

Stuart J. Renbaum Notice
Stuart J. Renbaum, of Boynton Beach, FL, passed away on Thursday, May 16 at the age of 88. He is survived by his beloved wife, Sandra Renbaum (nee Weiser), children Bruce (Judy) Kletz, Dr. Michael (Cathi) Kletz, Caren (Brian) Meritt, Steven (Melanie) Kletz, Dr. Jonathan (Lisa) Kletz, and Lauren (Mark) Wayne, sister Barbara (Thomas) Steinhardt, grandchildren Rachel, Jill, and David Meritt, Allison (Jonathan) Gulman, Michelle, Matthew, David, Alex, Elise, Riley, and Braden Kletz, and Joshua and Ilana Wayne. Stuart is predeceased by his parents Isaac and Freda Renbaum.Funeral services and interment will be held at Beth El Memorial Park - Randallstown on Sunday, May 19, at 1:30 pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. In mourning at 3607 Michelle Way, Baltimore, MD 21208, through Tuesday evening.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.