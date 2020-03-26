|
Stuart L. Berger passed away on March 24, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved husband of the late Laurette Berger; son of the late Maurice and Mollie Berger; loving father of Richard and Lynn (Feldman) Berger, Shayna Berger DeArmon, and Abbe and Robert Yospa; adored "Pop" of Matthew Berger, Meredith and Adam Goodman, Adam DeArmon, Max DeArmon, Blake Yospa (fiancée, Rachel Leeds) and Samantha and Brent VanHook. Stuart was the loving great-grandfather of Dean, Cole, Emme, Elijah Stuart, Tyler, and Chloe. He was the brother of the late Ira Berger and Shirley Molotch. Brother-in-law of Tillie Berger, the late Paul Luskin, the late Nathan Molotch, and Nick and the late Sonia Nechamkin. He is also survived by his adored nieces and nephews.
Stuart was born, raised and lived his whole life in Baltimore Maryland. His interests included dancing to Big Band music, politics, business and community. He was a WWII Veteran and was a drummer in an Air Force band. Stuart was the founder, President, and CEO of Stu Berger Oldsmobile in Baltimore. In addition, he was a founding member of the Summit Country Club and served his community as a District Court Judge in Baltimore County. Additionally, Stuart was a member of the Freemasons. After he retired, Stuart was a mediator for General Motors, volunteered as a mentor with Senior Core of Retired Executives (SCORE), and was on the Board of Directors of a few different venues. Stuart loved spending time with his grand and great-grandchildren, as well as spending time with all of his relatives at family gatherings.
Funeral services are private. A celebration of Stuart's life will be held when appropriate. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to a Multiple Sclerosis or cancer charity, or any .
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020