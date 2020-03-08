|
Stuart MacReynolds Wyeth, Jr. died on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 of liver cancer at Gilchrist Hospice Center. He was 77 years old.
Mr. Wyeth, the son of Stuart MacReynolds Wyeth and Carolyn Symington Levering was born on January 30, 1943 in Baltimore. He is a descendant of several prominent Maryland families from Scottish and German backgrounds – Spence, Symington and Levering on his mother's side and a number of prominent artists and architects were part is his father's heritage. Mr. Wyeth attended Haverford School, The Hill School, Rollins College, The Pennsylvania School of Banking at Bucknell University and the Graduate School of Credit and Financial Management at Williams College. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps in both active and in reserve duty with the Third Artillery Battalion, Fourteenth Marines based out of Philadelphia.
He excelled in racket sports winning numerous regional tennis, paddle tennis, squash and court tennis tournaments. He also had a passion for golf, swimming and travel.
He spent his professional career in the financial services industry as a commercial banker, a stock analyst for a brokerage firm, and as a partner providing organizational management to the elderly.
Mr. Wyeth served on various volunteer boards in the Baltimore community.
Mr. Wyeth belonged to: the Philadelphia Racquet Club, The Rittenhouse Club, Merion Cricket Club, The St. Andrew's Club (Delray Beach, FL) The Maryland Club and the Greenspring Valley Hunt Club.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years Sarah Robinson Wyeth and their children, Stuart MacR. Wyeth, III and Nathaniel R. Wyeth, two brothers – Peter Levering Wyeth and T. Alexander Symington Wyeth and two sisters – Carolyn Levering Wyeth and Constance Lawson Wyeth. He is survived by three grandchildren –Stuart MacR. Wyeth IV, Wallace Ann Wyeth and Robinson Cooper Wyeth.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 8, 2020