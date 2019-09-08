Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stuart Rizika
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Stuart Rizika

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Stuart Rizika Notice
On September 7, Dr. Stuart Rizika, of Baltimore, passed away at the age of 104. Dr. Rizika is survived by a daughter, Jane (Dr. Brandon) Qualls, four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Dr. Rizika is predeceased by his beloved wife Beverly (nee Weiner), and two daughters, Ellen Rizika and Amy Schatzow.

Funeral services and interment are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Attn: Online Services Program, 434 West 33rd Street, New York, NY 10001.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stuart's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.