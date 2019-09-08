|
|
On September 7, Dr. Stuart Rizika, of Baltimore, passed away at the age of 104. Dr. Rizika is survived by a daughter, Jane (Dr. Brandon) Qualls, four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Dr. Rizika is predeceased by his beloved wife Beverly (nee Weiner), and two daughters, Ellen Rizika and Amy Schatzow.
Funeral services and interment are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Attn: Online Services Program, 434 West 33rd Street, New York, NY 10001.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 8, 2019