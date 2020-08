On August 7, 2020 Stylianos Bontzos passed away surrounded by his family; beloved husband of Popi Bontzos, and the late Eleni Bontzos; devoted father of Fotini "Fannie" Kaminaris and her husband Gus, Mina Alivizatos and her husband Robert Karl, Konstantinos Bontzos and his wife Brenda; cherished grandfather of Stylianos and Emmanuel Kaminaris, Stylianos and Konstantinos Alivizatos, Eleni and Alexandros Bontzos; loving great-grandfather of 9 great-grandchildren; brother of Demetrios Karagianis and his wife Carla.



Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Saint Mary Magdalene & Markella Greek Orthodox Church on Tuesday from 10 - 11 am, where a funeral service will begin at 11 am. Interment Oak Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the church, 3716 Dublin Road Darlington, MD 21034.



