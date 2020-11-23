On November 21, 2020, Sue Crisp Hush of Westminster, and longtime resident of Eldersburg, beloved wife of the late Martin L. Hush, devoted mother of James Ashley Hush (Virginia), and Susan Hush Harris, loving grandmother of Martin Anthony Harris, Allison Hush Deckard (Coby), and Stefanie Elizabeth Hush. She was very excited about welcoming her first great grandchild in January 2021; she is also survived by sister-in-law Elsie Crisp.



Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a graveside service will be held for family and friends on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 1pm at Lake View Memorial Park, 2724 Liberty Rd. Sykesville, MD 21784.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oakland UMC, 5971 Mineral Hill Rd., Sykesville, MD 21784 or to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.



