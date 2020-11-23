1/
Sue Crisp HUSH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sue's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On November 21, 2020, Sue Crisp Hush of Westminster, and longtime resident of Eldersburg, beloved wife of the late Martin L. Hush, devoted mother of James Ashley Hush (Virginia), and Susan Hush Harris, loving grandmother of Martin Anthony Harris, Allison Hush Deckard (Coby), and Stefanie Elizabeth Hush. She was very excited about welcoming her first great grandchild in January 2021; she is also survived by sister-in-law Elsie Crisp.

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a graveside service will be held for family and friends on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 1pm at Lake View Memorial Park, 2724 Liberty Rd. Sykesville, MD 21784.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oakland UMC, 5971 Mineral Hill Rd., Sykesville, MD 21784 or to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved