On April 25, 2019, Sue Ellen Platt (nee Sezzin); loving wife of Howard Platt; cherished mother of Dr. Jeffrey (Pamela) Platt, Marc (Julie) Platt, & Wendy (Scott) Newberger; adored grandmother of Michael (Channy) Platt, David Platt (Rabbi Ariel Greenberg Platt), Dr. Kevin (Dr. Sarah) Platt, Samantha (Michael) Auerbach, Jonah (Courtney) Platt, Hannah Platt (fiance Avery Rosin), Benjamin and Henry Platt, and Max, Eli, Alana, and Shira Newberger; loving great-grandmother of Elisheva, Devorah, Naphtali, and Michal Platt, Hailey Platt, Ryan, Noah, and Jordan Auerbach, and Joseph Platt; devoted sister of the late Faye (late Herbert) Lichtenberg; adored daughter of the late Max and Elsie Sezzin.Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, April 28, at 2 pm. Interment Arlington Cemetery - Chizuk Amuno Congregation N. Rogers Ave. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Chicago Jewish Day School, 3730 N California Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, 8100 Stevenson Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, or the .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 26, 2019