Former Assistant State's Attorney and Judge Sue-Ellen Hantman, of Columbia, MD, passed away on Friday, October 2nd, 2020. Beloved daughter, mother, aunt, grandmother, sister, friend, Sue-Ellen is survived by her children, David (Jamie) Hantman, Joshua Hantman, and Deborah Hantman; sister, Caryl Leightman; and devoted granddaughter, Emma Hantman. She was predeceased by her cherished parents, Gloria and Norman Wolfson; and sister, Judy Temchine.



Services are private. Please omit flowers.



