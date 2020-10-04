1/1
Sue-Ellen Wolfson Hantman
Former Assistant State's Attorney and Judge Sue-Ellen Hantman, of Columbia, MD, passed away on Friday, October 2nd, 2020. Beloved daughter, mother, aunt, grandmother, sister, friend, Sue-Ellen is survived by her children, David (Jamie) Hantman, Joshua Hantman, and Deborah Hantman; sister, Caryl Leightman; and devoted granddaughter, Emma Hantman. She was predeceased by her cherished parents, Gloria and Norman Wolfson; and sister, Judy Temchine.

Services are private. Please omit flowers.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Guest Book

October 3, 2020
Deborah, Josh and David, I just heard this terrible and sad news about your mother. I have so many treasured memories of your mom from NCJW and attending Bar Review together. If I can do anything please let me know.
Brenda Fishbein
Friend
