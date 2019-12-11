|
Sue Kilby, age 75, of Aberdeen, Maryland passed away on December 6, 2019 at her home. Born in Sugar Grove, Virginia, she was the daughter of George Dewey Johnson and Lettie Marie (Hall) Moser and wife of the late Allen "Ted" Theodore Kilby. She owned and operated The Cloverleaf Diner in Aberdeen for 38 years until 2000 and prior to that she and her husband owned the Bel Air Diner. During her retirement years, Sue could be found more often than not reading a book on her beloved beach in Ocean City, MD.
Nora is survived by son, Terry A. Kilby of Aberdeen; brother, Ray Moser; and sister, Marie Turley.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by step-father, Dewey Moser; and brothers, Danny Moser, James Johnson and Mac Johnson.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 1-2 pm with a service to follow at 2 pm at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 11, 2019