Sue Louise Miller, age 96, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on October 2, 2020 at Commonwealth Care (formerly Greenfields) in Bel Air, Maryland. Born in Boone, North Carolina, she was the daughter of Richard and Ada (Lookabill) Greene and wife of 74 years to Joseph Glenn Miller who she married on June 16, 1946 in Boone, NC. Sue worked in the cafeteria at Old Post Road Elementary School for 23 years. She enjoyed gardening, canning and traveling. She was also a longtime member of New Life Baptist Church in White Marsh.
In addition to her husband, Sue is survived by her sister, Mary Helen Greene; and many loving nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Rex Miller, brother, George W. Greene and sisters, Lucy Winebarger and Virgie Holman.
Services will be private.
Those who desire may make a contribution to New Life Baptist Church, 5501 Lloyd Ave, White Marsh, MD 21162.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com
.