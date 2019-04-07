Home

Sue Ellen Rosenberg, 80, of Chicago and Tucson, AZ; former educator and voracious reader; passed away March 29, 2019. Born in Baltimore, Sue earned her B.S. in Early Childhood Education at Towson College. She taught first grade at Scotts Branch Elementary School before working as an editor at Laidlaw Brothers Doubleday Publishing and later as a health claims administrator. Beloved wife, best friend and soulmate of fifty years of Dr. Saul Hoffman Rosenberg, Devoted mother of Scott (Natasha) Rosenberg, proud grandmother of Juliet Ava Rosenberg and Eve Alexandra Rosenberg, dear sister of Dr. Edward (Sherry aka "Cookie") Feinglass. Daughter of the late Louis Feinglass and Janet Wolman Feinglass. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to , . Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 7, 2019
