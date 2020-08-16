"June" Sun Pun Park, 86, of Baltimore, passed away peacefully on August 12th, 2020. Born in Korea in 1933, June survived a world war and a civil war, worked for the US Army and gave birth to a son. Already having lived enough for 2 lifetimes, but having more balls than most men she knew, she immigrated to Baltimore in 1972. She was a professional tailor, and owned Standard Cleaners in Charles Village for over 30 years. She is remembered for her remarkable strength, and love for Cal Ripken, Jr., Ray Lewis, and Ed Reed (as well as her granddaughters). Deserving eternal peace following a lifetime dedicated to her family and being a bada**, June is survived by her son, Lt. Col. (Ret) Frank A. Emery, granddaughters, J. Bronte and Brenda Emery, as well as her sister and nephews in South Korea.
Donations in her memory can be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (bcrf.org
). There will be a memorial service on Thursday, August 20th. Due to covid-19 restrictions, if you would like to attend please contact the family by email at jbronte.emery@gmail.com for more information.