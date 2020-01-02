Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-8720
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
7:30 PM
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Mullikin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan A. Mullikin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan A. Mullikin Notice
On Saturday, December 21, 2019 Susan Anne Mullikin, age 70, of Parkton. Beloved sister of Sara Porter, Philip Mullikin and wife Cynthia; sister-in-law to Beverly Mullikin; dear friend of Lynn Kruft; loving aunt of many nieces, nephews great nieces and nephews; also survived by beloved huskies, Buck and Cali and many friends who miss her presence in our life.

The family will receive friends at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 6-8 PM, with a memorial service beginning at 7:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, please remember Susan with memorial contributions to Meals on Wheels of Maryland, Delaware Valley Siberian Husky Rescue, Inc., Catherine's Cause or a . Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -