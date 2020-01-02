|
|
On Saturday, December 21, 2019 Susan Anne Mullikin, age 70, of Parkton. Beloved sister of Sara Porter, Philip Mullikin and wife Cynthia; sister-in-law to Beverly Mullikin; dear friend of Lynn Kruft; loving aunt of many nieces, nephews great nieces and nephews; also survived by beloved huskies, Buck and Cali and many friends who miss her presence in our life.
The family will receive friends at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 6-8 PM, with a memorial service beginning at 7:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, please remember Susan with memorial contributions to Meals on Wheels of Maryland, Delaware Valley Siberian Husky Rescue, Inc., Catherine's Cause or a . Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 2, 2020