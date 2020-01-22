|
|
Susan Adele Collins, age 60, of Abingdon, Maryland passed away on January 16, 2020 at Medstar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, DC. Born in Havre de Grace, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Patricia (McNutt) Cline. She started working at 84 Lumber in Joppa until 1984 and then went on to work at Equity Homes, then Lin-Mar Homes, and then Courtland Hardware as bookkeeper until her retirement in 2017. She was involved with Boy Scout Troop 788 at Kingsville Salem United Methodist Church for many years and had been attending Cranberry United Methodist Church. Susan was a super organized person and enjoyed going to the beach house in Ocean Pines. She was always there for her family and had more courage than anyone her family ever knew.
Susan is survived by her husband of 37 years, Wayne Collins; son, Timothy M. Collins of Aberdeen and his wife, Sara; and grandson, Ryan Collins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ronald Ray Cline.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Thursday, January 23, 2020, from 2-4 & 7-9 pm. Services will be held on Friday, at the funeral home at 10:00 am. Interment will take place in St. George's Episcopal Church Cemetery, Perryman, MD
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 22, 2020