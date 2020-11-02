1/
Susan Borinsky
Susan Borinsky (nee Whitman), of Pikesville, Maryland, passed away on Sunday, November 1st, 2020 at the age of 62. Susan is survived by her husband, Mark Borinsky; her sons BJ Frank, Michael Frank, and Benjamin Borinsky; and his fiancee Aimee Oda; her brother Rick (Nichole) Whitman. Susan was predeceased by her parents, Marjorie and Barry Whitman.

A Virtual Funeral will be held on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 at 9:30am. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 and Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, 733 Third Ave, Suite 510, New York, New York 10017. Please Vote.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
