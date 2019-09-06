Home

Susan Claire (Phile) Buttimer of Bel Air, MD, a musician, composer, and performer, died in Bel Air on June 5, 2019. Susan sang for years with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Chorus, where she was a soloist and section leader, and with the Concert Artists of Baltimore, where she also was a Board member. She taught voice and piano, and was a prolific composer of vocal music. She was commissioned to compose and then conduct a choral and organ piece, Make a Joyful Noise, for the 200th anniversary of her church, the Bel Air United Methodist Church. She also wrote poems, sermons, and meditations. After graduating from Susquehanna University, she and Thomas W. Buttimer married in 1967. Born an only child in New Jersey on May 25, 1944, she grew up with a large extended family. An upbeat person, Susan weathered many life challenges. In quick succession she lost her parents Elizabeth Thaidigsman Phile and Joseph C. Phile, Jr., and her husband Tom. An accident in 1990 killed Tom and left her with severe head and throat injuries. Told she might never speak, sing, or play piano again, through determination she resumed her teaching, became the music leader for the Mt. Carmel Chapel, and later resumed singing in the Bel Air United Methodist Church choir. Her memorial service is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Bel Air United Methodist Church, 21 Linwood Ave., Bel Air MD. Donations in her memory can be made to the church (belairumc.org).
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 6, 2019
