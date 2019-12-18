|
|
On December 14, 2019, Susan Joan Ciccarone (nee Gordon), beloved wife of the late Henry A. Ciccarone, Sr.; devoted mother of Henry A. Ciccarone, Jr., Brent Gordon Ciccarone and his wife Brenda McHale Ciccarone, John Raymond Ciccarone, and Steven William Ciccarone; loving grandmother of Timothy, Luke, William, Brett, Ella, Claire, Mia, Leyton, and Zack Ciccarone; dear sister of Emmy Mantegna, Raymond Gordon, and William Gordon; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), on Friday, December 20th, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm. Funeral Service and interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to HOPKINS Ciccarone Center for Prevention of Heart Disease, Halsted 559, Johns Hopkins Hospital, 600 N. Wolfe St., Baltimore, MD 21287.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 18, 2019