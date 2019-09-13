|
|
On September 11, 2019 Susan Dawn Blizzard (nee Knoch), of Parkton; beloved wife of Michael Blizzard; devoted mother of Kristie Lynne Warner and her husband Glen Warner III and the late Amy Dawn Blizzard; dear sister of Lawrence Garth Knoch, Jr. and his wife Karen; loving grandmother of Kaitlyn Marie Warner; also survived by nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will honor Susan's life at the family owned Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services – Monkton, 16924 York Rd.(York & Monkton Rds. – Hereford), on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM where a funeral service will be held 11AM Tuesday. Interment Lakeview Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Susan's name may be made to the Animal Rescue Inc. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 13, 2019