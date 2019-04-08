Home

Susan Lyons
Susan Elizabeth Lyons

Susan Elizabeth Lyons Notice
On April 4, 2019, Susan Elizabeth Lyons, beloved wife of John P. Lyons passed away. Loving mother of Paul Lyons and wife Geri Provost Lyons. Cherished grandmother of Juliette, Liam, and Sean. Cousin of Gerard Achstatter and wife Nancy.Family will receive friends at Witzke Funeral Homes, Inc., 5555 Twin Knolls Rd., Columbia, MD 21045 on Tuesday, April 9th, from 5 to 8pm. Memorial services will be held at St. John's Catholic Church, Wildelake Interfaith Center, 10431 Twin Rivers Rd., Columbia, MD 21044 on Wednesday, April 10th, at 12pm.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Academy of Mt. St. Ursula, www.amsu.org/waystogive .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 8, 2019
