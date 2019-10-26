|
Susan Ellen Wright (nee Cohen), of Bel Air MD, passed away on October 23, 2019. She is survived by her
loving husband, Art Wright. Sue was predeceased by her parents, Melvin and Esther Cohen.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday,
October 28, at 12 pm. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens - Timonium, MD. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Fisher House Foundation, 12300 Twinbrook Pkwy, Suite 410, Rockville, MD 20852 (www.fisherhouse.org). The family will be receiving at 1112 Glastonbury Way, Bel Air, MD 21014, Monday following interment and Tuesday from 6-9 pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 26, 2019