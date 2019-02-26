|
|
On February 24, 2019, Susan F. Garten (nee Fedder); loving wife of Herbert S. Garten; beloved mother of Alan F. M. (Lisa) Garten, Ilene S. Garten (Tom Brady), Morris "Maury" L. (Alice) Garten, and the late Lynne M. Garten and Lawrence M. Garten; dear mother-in-law of Marquart Doty (Hal Taft); adoring sister of the late Joel D. (late Ellen S.) Fedder; cherished grandmother of Leete (Jamie) Garten, Stephen Garten, Lindsay Garten (Andrew Marmer), Zachary Garten, Leanne Garten, Danielle Garten, Hillary (David) Alexander and Benjamin (Audrey) Snyder; loving great-grandmother of Jackson Garten, Holden Garten, Sutton Garten, Grant Alexander, Reed Alexander, Jackson Snyder, and Cole Snyder; dear daughter of the late Bess and Morris Fedder.Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, February 26, at 9:30 am. Interment Beth Tfiloh Cemetery - 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Hadassah of Greater Baltimore, 3723 Old Court Road, #205, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at Woodholme Country Club, 300 Woodholme Avenue, Pikesville, MD 21208, Tuesday following interment and Wednesday and Thursday beginning at 3 pm, with services at 7 pm each night.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2019