Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
12:30 PM
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
Susan Fribush Thaler

Susan Fribush Thaler Notice
Susan Fribush Thaler, of Pikesville, MD, passed away on November 6, 2019 at the age of 73. She is survived by her children, Bryan (Meryl) Thaler and Jennifer (John) Czerapowicz, siblings, Jackie (Glenn) Cooper, Lynn (Maury) Fine and Sam Fribush, and grandchildren, Joshua, Addyson and Morgan Thaler, and Danielle and Ava Czerapowicz.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, November 8, at 12:30 pm. Interment Bnai Israel Cemetery - 3701 Southern Avenue. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 or Ner Israel Rabbinical College, 400 Mt. Wilson Lane, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 1726 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville DoubleTree by Hilton, Pikesville, MD 21208, Friday, from 3 pm to 6 pm, and Saturday and Sunday, from 5 pm to 8 pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 8, 2019
