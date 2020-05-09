Susan Gail Jepperson (nee Wiseman), of Baltimore, MD, passed away on May 8, 2020 at the age of 72. She is survived by her daughters, Melissa Willen (Lance) Hyatt and Rebecca L. Agli; and grandchildren, Alexandra Hyatt, Raquel Hyatt, and Deven Agli. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Bernhard Jepperson; siblings, Dr. Michael Wiseman and Mindy Wiseman Amor; and parents, Ruth and Jack Wiseman.



Susan loved to cook and bake for everyone, she always said to put "love" in your food. She was funny had a great sense of humor and had a big heart. She was a survivor and fighter until the very end. Susan's biggest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.



Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Crohns & Colitis Foundation, National Processing Center, PO Box 1245, Albert Lea, MN 56007. Please direct any contribution acknowledgements cards to Melissa Hyatt at 29 Beecham Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117.



