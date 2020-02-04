Home

Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park
7250 Washington Blvd
Elkridge, MD 21075
(410) 796-8024
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park
7250 Washington Blvd
Elkridge, MD 21075
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park
7250 Washington Blvd
Elkridge, MD 21075
View Map
Resources
Susan Gencarelli Notice
On Friday, January 31, 2020, Susan Elizabeth Gencarelli of Ellicott City, MD. Beloved wife of the late Jack Gencarelli. Loving mother of Chris Gencarelli and wife Ashley. Cherished sister of Peter Emmerich and wife Karen, Linda Emmerich and husband John, and Lisa Emmerich and husband Paul. Devoted grandmother of Zoey Lynn Susan. Caring aunt of Sean Allen, Doug Allen, Jillian Emmerich, Amelia Grabowski, Lizzie Grabowski, Kate Grabowski, and David Friedlander and wife Claire. Susan is survived by other beloved family members Cindy and Dave Wagner, Judy and Larry Yolken, Dick and Muriel Schnieder, and Mona and the late George Sheperty. Family and friends are invited to gather at the Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park, Inc., 7250 Washington Boulevard, Elkridge, MD 21075 on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 5 pm to 7 pm. A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be held at the Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11 am with interment to follow at Loudon Park Cemetery in Baltimore, MD.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 4, 2020
