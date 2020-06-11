Susan Goertemiller Byrne
1953 - 2020
Susan G. Byrne, 66, of New Market, passed June 8, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Tim Byrne, four sons, four siblings, and twelve grandchildren. The family will receive friends at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick, MD on Friday June 12, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8pm. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday June 13, 2020 at 10am. Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick. In accordance with county guidelines face masks and social distancing will be required. Online condolences can be made at www.KeeneyBasford.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Keeney & Basford Funeral Home
JUN
12
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Keeney & Basford Funeral Home
JUN
13
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Keeney & Basford Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home - Frederick
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
