Susan G. Byrne, 66, of New Market, passed June 8, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Tim Byrne, four sons, four siblings, and twelve grandchildren. The family will receive friends at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick, MD on Friday June 12, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8pm. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday June 13, 2020 at 10am. Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick. In accordance with county guidelines face masks and social distancing will be required. Online condolences can be made at www.KeeneyBasford.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 11, 2020.