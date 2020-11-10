1/1
Susan Hamill
Susan Hamill (nee Hecht), of Baltimore, Maryland, passed away on Monday, November 9th, 2020 at the age of 71. She is survived by her long time partner Larry DiDio, her brother Richard (Cindy) Hecht, her nephews Bradley (Melissa) Hecht, and Matthew Hecht, and by her great-nephews Gabriel Hecht and Chandler Hecht. She was predeceased by her parents Florence and Charles Hecht.

Funeral service is private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association of Maryland, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093 or the charity of your choice.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
