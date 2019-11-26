|
On November 24, 2019, Susan Jane Bauer of Mt. Washington in Baltimore, Maryland, beloved sister of Dane Sherman Bauer, and loving sister-in-law of Linda Carol Bauer passed away. She is survived by many loving family members and friends.
Susan worked for the Maryland Department of Corrections, Baltimore City, for over 30 years as a Parole and Probation Officer.
She loved music and shared her beautiful soprano voice by singing professionally in churches, weddings, and was a member of the Baltimore Choral Arts Society. She was a longtime member of the Waverly Presbyterian Church.
Hobbies and interests included gardening, reading and a love for classic movies.
Cremation and Life Celebration will take place at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., Timonium, MD. with no viewings. The family has elected to postpone the Life Celebration until early 2020 at which time, the date and time will be publicly announced. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 26, 2019