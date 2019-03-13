|
On March 12, 2019, Susan "Suki" Jacobson (nee Jaskulsky); beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Toby Jaskulsky; cherished sister of David (Lisa) Jaskulsky; devoted aunt of Daniel (Crystal) Jaskulsky; loving great-aunt of Riley Joseph Jaskulsky; also survived by many loving family and friends.Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Seasons Hospice Foundation, 6934 Aviation Blvd, Suite N-R, Glen Burnie, MD 21061. In mourning at 9498 Angelina Circle, Columbia, MD 21045, Sunday, beginning at 2pm, with services at 6pm. Remembrances, readings, and reflections are welcome.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019