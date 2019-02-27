|
Dr. Susan Beth Kleinberg 77, of Brooklyn, NY passed away peacefully on February 24, 2019 in Columbia, Maryland. She will be dearly missed. Services will be held at Meeting House, 5885 Robert Oliver Pl, Columbia, MD 21045 March 1st 10:00am. Burial to follow. She is preceded in death by her parents Rhea and Alan Bloom. She is survived by a son Dr. Allen Kleinberg, daughter Leah Kleinberg-Carrubba, daughter-in-law Kim Kleinberg, son-in-law Dr. Robert K. Carrubba, five grandchildren; Zoe Carrubba, Alexander Kleinberg, Emma Kleinberg, Zachary Carrubba and Nicholas Carrubba and her sister Barbara Gross.Susan earned a B.S. in Psychology -Brooklyn College, an M.S. in Special Education - Loyola College, a Ph.D. in Psychology and Human Development - University of Maryland.Her career was dedicated to Maryland's health and human service systems. Including as Senior V.P. of Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital, Director Maryland Governor's Office for Children, and Human Services Officer - Anne Arundel County. She was a volunteer board member Howard County Community Action Council and active member of The Academy of Senior Professionals Eckerd College as a member, lecturer and student mentor. Shalom Aleichem
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 27, 2019