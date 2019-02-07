Home

Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
On February 6, 2019, Susan L. Brooks (nee Leaf); loving wife of Robert Brooks, Sr.; dedicated mother of Brandon Brooks, Kristen Brooks, Suzanne Robertson, and the late Robert Brooks, Jr.; sister of Donna Bolte and the late Vernon Lamar Leaf, Jr.; devoted grandmother of Bella; loving aunt of Amy Troyer; dedicated daughter of the late Vernon Lamar Leaf, Sr. and Katherine Leaf.Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, February 8, at 10 am. Interment is Private. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Frisky's Wildlife and Primate Sanctuary, 10790 Old Frederick Road, Woodstock, MD 21163.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 7, 2019
