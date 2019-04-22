Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home
8521 Loch Raven Boulevard
Towson, MD 21286
410-668-2300
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Carlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan M. Carlin

Notice Condolences Flowers

Susan M. Carlin Notice
On April 20, 2019 SUSAN M. CARLIN, beloved wife of the late Francis E. Carlin, Jr. and devoted mother of Robert M. Carlin and the late Francis E. Carlin, III.Friends may call at The Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home P.A., 8521 Loch Raven Blvd. (beltway exit 29B) on Tuesday, April 23rd from 6 to 8p.m.; where a Catholic Prayer Service will be held on Wednesday, April 24th at 11am. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.jfhmd.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now