On April 20, 2019 SUSAN M. CARLIN, beloved wife of the late Francis E. Carlin, Jr. and devoted mother of Robert M. Carlin and the late Francis E. Carlin, III.Friends may call at The Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home P.A., 8521 Loch Raven Blvd. (beltway exit 29B) on Tuesday, April 23rd from 6 to 8p.m.; where a Catholic Prayer Service will be held on Wednesday, April 24th at 11am. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.jfhmd.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 22, 2019