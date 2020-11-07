On November 4, 2020. Susan Marie Cierniak (née Farrell), 64 years old. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph L. Farrell Sr., and Marie A. Farrell (née Macko). Cherished mother of John J. Cierniak. Dear sister of Joseph L. Farrell Jr. and the late Michael Farrell. Visit Gonce Funeral Service P.A. 4001 Ritchie Hwy Sunday 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM. A mass will be held Monday at 10 AM in St. Athanasius Chapel. Interment in Parkwood Cemetery 3310 Taylor Avenue. Goncefuneralservice.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 7, 2020.