Susan Marie Cierniak
On November 4, 2020. Susan Marie Cierniak (née Farrell), 64 years old. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph L. Farrell Sr., and Marie A. Farrell (née Macko). Cherished mother of John J. Cierniak. Dear sister of Joseph L. Farrell Jr. and the late Michael Farrell. Visit Gonce Funeral Service P.A. 4001 Ritchie Hwy Sunday 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM. A mass will be held Monday at 10 AM in St. Athanasius Chapel. Interment in Parkwood Cemetery 3310 Taylor Avenue. Goncefuneralservice.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Gonce Funeral Service
NOV
8
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Gonce Funeral Service
NOV
9
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Athanasius Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Gonce Funeral Service
4001 Ritchie Highway
Brooklyn, MD 21225
410-789-1800
