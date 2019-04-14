Susan Kay Milliner, age 70, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Born July 1, 1948 in Liberty Grove, MD, Susan was the youngest of nine children born to the late Horace and Mary (Pyle) McCardell.Susan was a loving and giving grandmother, mother, wife, sister, and aunt. To much of her extended family, she seemed to be more of a sister or second mother. She consistently supported her husband and sons in their various endeavors, and was always eager to provide for her grandchildren. She was always forthcoming and honest with her opinions, but quick with humor and open with compassion when members of her family were in need. Often thinking more of others than herself, she did enjoy those times when she had opportunities to travel with her husband and family. Much of her professional life was spent at County Bank at branches in Rising Sun, Havre de Grace, and Port Deposit.Susan is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Alfred Milliner; two sons, Alfred Milliner, Jr. and wife, Gwynneth, of Trainer, PA, and Ryan Milliner of Port Deposit, MD; three grandchildren, Alfred, Lily-Rose, and Rhiannon Milliner of Trainer, PA; two sisters, Mary Louise Moore of Conowingo, MD, and Betty Lander of Conowingo, MD; two brothers, Francis McCardell and wife, Ellen, of Rising Sun, MD, and John McCardell and wife, Ruth Ann, of Colora, MD; many cousins, nieces, and nephews.In addition to her parents, Susan was preceded in death by two children, Erin Milliner and an unnamed son; sisters, Josephine Craig, Sara Krauss, Elma McGlothlin, and Barbara Roark. Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, April 17, 2019, 12 Noon, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019, 10 AM until 12 Noon, at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Pastor Michael A. Caldwell of the Asbury United Methodist Church of Port Deposit, MD, will officiate. Interment will be in West Nottingham Cemetery, Colora, MD. Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 14 to Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary