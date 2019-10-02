|
Susan Naccarato, age 74, of Abingdon, MD passed away on September 27, 2019 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center. Born in Hershey, PA, she relocated to Harford County and raised her family here, later retiring from Aberdeen Proving Ground as a civilian employee. She was a long-time member of the Bush River Yacht Club. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, had a tremendous sense of humor, quick wit, and consoled those who loved her with kindness and a sense of pragmatism. She will be greatly missed.
Ms. Naccarato is survived by her fiancé, Charles W. Ruzicka, Jr.; her son, Michael R. Naccarato and wife, Dawn; daughter, Lisa M. Burkheimer; and brother, Daniel P. Kupstas and wife, Linda, of Hershey, PA. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren: Josh, Christina, Haley and Julia; 2 great-granddaughters: Lily and Bella; and 4 step children: Lisa, Debbie, Chuck and David.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Phyllis (Sternberger) Kupstas, and by her brother, Joseph V. Kupstas.
The family will be hosting a graveside service at Bel Air Memorial Gardens at 1:00 pm on October 5, 2019, followed by a celebration of life at BRYC.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 2, 2019