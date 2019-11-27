Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zellman Mitchell Smith Funeral Home
123 S Washington Street
Havre de Grace, MD 21078
410-939-2882
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Zellman Mitchell Smith Funeral Home
123 S Washington Street
Havre de Grace, MD 21078
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Noon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Noon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Noon Notice
Susan Carmella Noon, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on November 23, 2019. She was 51. Mrs. Noon was born in Baltimore, MD, to Mary Lee Quattrocche Wancowicz and the late Anthony John Wancowicz, Jr. She was the loving wife of 22 years to Darryl Ray Noon. She is also survived by 5 nieces, 1 nephew, and 1 great-niece, her sister Cheryl Jenkins, mother-in-law Dollie Noon, grandmothers-in-law Helen Noon and Mae Blankenship, sister-in-law Ginger Noon. She was predeceased by her father-in-law Danny Noon and sister-in-law Belinda Noon.

Mrs. Noon was an avid Ravens and Orioles Fan and enjoyed computers. She worked as a Pharmacy Technician at Harford Memorial Hospital for 15 years, and then Johnson City Medical Center and Franklin Woods for 16 years after she moved to Tennessee. She loved spoiling her nieces and nephews, and her two dogs, Ruger and Sierra.

A viewing will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019, from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM, at Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 S. Washington St., Havre de Grace, MD. Interment will be held at Baker Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to the family c/o Zellman Funeral Home.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -