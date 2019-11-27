|
|
Susan Carmella Noon, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on November 23, 2019. She was 51. Mrs. Noon was born in Baltimore, MD, to Mary Lee Quattrocche Wancowicz and the late Anthony John Wancowicz, Jr. She was the loving wife of 22 years to Darryl Ray Noon. She is also survived by 5 nieces, 1 nephew, and 1 great-niece, her sister Cheryl Jenkins, mother-in-law Dollie Noon, grandmothers-in-law Helen Noon and Mae Blankenship, sister-in-law Ginger Noon. She was predeceased by her father-in-law Danny Noon and sister-in-law Belinda Noon.
Mrs. Noon was an avid Ravens and Orioles Fan and enjoyed computers. She worked as a Pharmacy Technician at Harford Memorial Hospital for 15 years, and then Johnson City Medical Center and Franklin Woods for 16 years after she moved to Tennessee. She loved spoiling her nieces and nephews, and her two dogs, Ruger and Sierra.
A viewing will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019, from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM, at Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 S. Washington St., Havre de Grace, MD. Interment will be held at Baker Cemetery.
Contributions may be made to the family c/o Zellman Funeral Home.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 27, 2019