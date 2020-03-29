|
On March 25, 2020, Susan J. Oppenheimer (nee Spellman), beloved wife of Dr. Stephen Oppenheimer, devoted mother of Laura Malkus and her husband Larry and Andrew Cosner and his wife Lory, loving grandmother of Will, Lily, Dan, Logan, and Owen, dear sister of Steve Spellman and his wife Virginia, Mary Handley and her husband Bill and the late Robert Spellman, Jr., also survived by several treasured nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 29, 2020