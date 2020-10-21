Susan Proper, 63, of Baltimore, Maryland passed away on Tuesday, October 20th, 2020. She is survived by her loving mother, Naomi Proper; siblings, Sharon (Robert) Hameroff, Debbie (Jake) Jacobson, and Larry (Tammy) Proper; nieces and nephews, Eric and Emily Proper, Alex Jacobson, Ari (Sara) Jacobson, Rebecca and Sabrina Smith-Hameroff, Avi (Lindsay) Hameroff, and Marci Hameroff; and great nieces and nephews, Jordana and Ezra Hameroff, and Emmett Jacobson. She was predeceased by her father, Reuben Proper.
Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice
or Gilchrist Hospice of Towson, 555 Towsontown Blvd, Towson, MD, 21204.