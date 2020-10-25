1/
Susan R. Burns
On October 15, 2020; Susan R. Burns (née Zimbro), 63, of Columbia, MD, peacefully passed away. She was the beloved wife of John Francis Burns; loving stepmother to Jonathan Burns (wife Jacqueline and daughter Bethany), and Jennifer Burns; devoted sister of Albert D. Zimbro and Mary Jo Zimbro (John A. Bricker); devoted sister-in-law of David Burns (Linda Munnelly) and Christine (Charles) Dickherber.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made, in Susan's memory, to The Children's Inn at NIH, 7 West Drive, Bethesda, MD 20814. Online condolences may be left at harrywitzkefuneralhome.com where information on a virtual service can also be found. Inurnment private.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
