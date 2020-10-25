On October 15, 2020; Susan R. Burns (née Zimbro), 63, of Columbia, MD, peacefully passed away. She was the beloved wife of John Francis Burns; loving stepmother to Jonathan Burns (wife Jacqueline and daughter Bethany), and Jennifer Burns; devoted sister of Albert D. Zimbro and Mary Jo Zimbro (John A. Bricker); devoted sister-in-law of David Burns (Linda Munnelly) and Christine (Charles) Dickherber.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made, in Susan's memory, to The Children's Inn at NIH, 7 West Drive, Bethesda, MD 20814. Online condolences may be left at harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
where information on a virtual service can also be found. Inurnment private.