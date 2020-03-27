Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
211 Park Avenue, SW
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6234
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Rogers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Rogers


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Rogers Notice
Susan Rogers died Monday, 23 March, 2020. Born Susan Margot Cross on 15 January 1939 to Virgil Douglas Cross and Kathleen Malinda Conner Cross in Knoxville, Tennessee. After graduating from Science Hill High School in Johnson City, TN in 1957 she graduated from East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, TN in 1961 with a degree in Sociology. She was employed as a social worker in Knoxville, TN before transitioning to elementary education and moving to Havre de Grace, MD where she met her future husband, Harry. She and Harry were married in Salt Lake City, UT on 1 Sep 1967. After 30 years in Maryland, raising son Grier, and enjoying bowling, tennis, golf, and bridge, Grace (Harry's Princess) and Harry retired to Aiken, SC in 2002. She was known as a competitor in all of her activities and will be greatly missed by fellow contenders and friends. She is survived by husband, Harry and son, Grier of Aiken; brother Jody (Sue) of Atlanta and nieces and nephews in Atlanta and Maryville, TN. There will be no services. Private interment in Blount County, TN. Memorials may be directed to FOTAS, PO Box 2207, Aiken, SC 29802.

The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.

Expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -