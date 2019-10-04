Home

Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Calling hours
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Susan S. Doherty Notice
On October 2, 2019; Susan S. Doherty (nee Swift); Former wife of Edward R. Burka of Chestertown, MD.; devoted mother of Thomas S. Burka, Karen L. Burka and Jane L. Burka; dear grandmother of Nicholas Burka, Miraya Burka, Ella Boblitz and Greyson Boblitz.

Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26) on Saturday October 5 from 1-3 PM. A Life Celebration Service will be held at 2PM. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 4, 2019
