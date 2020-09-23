1/
Susan Thornhill
On September 19, 2020 Susan E. Thornhill passed away. Susan is the beloved wife of Ward Thornhill, loving mother of David (wife Kelly) and Blair Thornhill, daughter of Knut Nilsson and the late Lucy (Jones) Nilsson, dear sister of Cathy Bateman (husband Scott) and David Nilsson (wife Joni), adoring grandmother to Emma and Ella Thornhill, and loving Aunt to Katie, Rachel, Tyler, Morgan, and Ryan.

Due to the Covid 19 pandemic funeral services will be held privately for the family. Friends are invited to join the family for graveside services at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 2150 Mt. View Rd., Marriottsville, MD 21104, Thursday 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Mrs. Thornhill's name may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org) or to the American Red Cross (www.redcross.org) Please see www.slackfuneralhome.com for online condolences and directions

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Crestlawn Memorial Gardens
September 22, 2020
