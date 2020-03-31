|
|
March 28, 2020, Susan Spickard Uhlig passed away peacefully at the age of 77 from complications of a stroke in 2018. At the time of her death she was being cared for at Symphony Manor Assisted Living in Baltimore. She was the beloved wife of 50 years to John Richard (Rick) Uhlig; loving mother of John (Jud) Davis Uhlig, Robert Dunlap Uhlig and his wife Jennifer Townsley Uhlig, and loving grandmother to Madison Jane Uhlig, Gavin Hamilton Uhlig, and Trevor Townsley Uhlig. She was the sister of Sally Spickard Loan of Denver, Colorado, and she was predeceased by her parents Fred Davis Spickard and Mary Sue (Hurt) Spickard.
Susan was born in 1943, grew up in Salem, Virginia and graduated from Mary Baldwin College in Staunton, Virginia with a BA in Psychology in 1965. She also graduated with a MS in Psychology (Guidance and Counseling) in 1975 from Loyola University in Baltimore, Maryland.
Susan was an elementary school teacher in Virginia Beach and Alexandria, Virginia before marriage. She and her husband Rick lived in Manhattan after they married in 1969. She was a travel counselor for the Virginia State Travel Service in Rockefeller Center for 2 years until they moved to Baltimore in 1971. She resumed her teaching career in Baltimore County until their first son was born in 1974.
She later obtained a Landscape Design Certification in 1992 from George Washington University in Washington, D.C. and opened a business she named Branching Out that for many years did garden and landscape designs and floral arrangements for weddings. After retiring from that endeavor she returned to teaching at Calvert School in Baltimore for 3 years.
Susan had many interests over the years including horseback riding, tennis, paddle tennis, golf, boating, gardening, bridge, cooking, entertaining, and travel. She served on many boards of charitable organizations and non-profits including Pickersgill Retirement Community in Towson, Junior League of Baltimore, Parents Anonymous of Maryland, and the Legislative Committee of the Maryland Board of Social Services. She was active in the Hardy Garden Club of Baltimore and was President of the Bonita Bay Garden Club in Bonita Springs, Florida during the years she and her husband had a home in that community.
Susan and her husband were members of L'Hirondelle Club in Ruxton, Elkridge Club of Baltimore, and the Bonita Bay Club and the Bonita Bay Marina Club in Bonita Springs, Florida.
Susan was an enthusiastic wife, mother, and grandmother, and had a wide circle of terrifically dedicated friends who were loyal and supportive to her after her devastating stroke in 2018. Always energetic and creative, she was a natural leader of family, community and social activities.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 31, 2020