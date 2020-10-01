On September 21, 2020, Susan Wills Hunter of Towson, MD, age 81, passed away in her sleep. She is survived by her devoted husband of 41 years, William Faulkner Hunter, Jr., loving sons Charles Dohme Cook (Sina) and Samuel Longstreth Cook, Jr. (Candace), brother George Stockton Wills (Suzanne), adoring grandsons Thomas Hunter Cook, Samuel Wills Cook, Mason Samuel Cook, and Bennett Walker Cook, and a niece and two nephews. She was previously married to Samuel Longstreth Cook for eight years before his death in 1977. A Private service will be held for the family and a Memorial service will be planned in the future. In lieu of flowers, please remember Susan with memorial contributions to "The Edenwald Residents Assistance Fund", Attn: Bridget Jones, 800 Southerly Road, Towson, MD 21286 or to the "Susie and Bill Hunter Endowment Fund" at Pickersgill Retirement Community, 615 Chestnut Avenue, Towson, MD 21204. Arrangements by the family-owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.



